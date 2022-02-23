ADVERTISEMENT

TRIAL ATTORNEY

Plaintiff-only serious personal injury firm seeks a trial lawyer to join our team. License in MD required; DC or elsewhere a plus. Several years’ experience trying cases and handling discovery in complex litigation is required. Preferred candidates must demonstrate ability to work independently handling all aspects of litigation.

Send cover letter, resume, references to malarkey@mdtrialfirm.com



