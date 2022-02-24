Baltimore to drop citywide indoor mask mandate March 1

Mayor Brandon Scott announced Thursday that Baltimore would drop its indoor mask mandate, which has been in place since last summer, effective March 1.

The decision comes as COVID-19 cases wane both city and statewide, having peaked last month as the highly transmissible omicron variant of the virus caused a nationwide surge.

According to Letitia Dzirasa, the city’s health commissioner, the city’s new case rate has dropped 78%, from a 7-day average of 81.99 cases per 100,000 residents approximately a month ago to only 18.37 per 100,000 people as of February 22. Hospitalizations, which also reached all-time highs in January, are also decreasing once more, dropping from 696 COVID-19 patients occupying beds in city hospitals on Jan. 22 to only 161 a month later.

Cases did increase in recent days, Dzirasa said, but she attributed that to the Maryland Department of Health uploading a backlog of reinfections, or cases in which the sick individual has had COVID-19 before, to its coronavirus database. Because of this, the city’s community transmission is still considered “high” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dzirasa said.

“This shift is related to what we believe are reinfection cases being added to the system by MDH,” she said. “Overall, we are encouraged by the significant decline in case rates and positivity that we have seen in the past several weeks.”

The removal of the mask mandate applies to city buildings, including Baltimore City Hall, but not to the city school system, which has its own mask mandate that is separate from the city’s. Scott said that other COVID-19 policies for city employees, such as testing and masking requirements, are also being reconsidered, although he did not provide further details.

Although the mask mandate is being lifted, individual businesses may continue requiring masks if they choose.

Baltimore was one of two remaining jurisdictions in Maryland to still have an indoor mask mandate in place; Prince George’s County’s mandate will expire on March 9 unless the county council chooses to renew it. Several other counties, including Frederick, Howard and Montgomery dropped their mandates earlier this month.

