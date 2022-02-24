Columbia commercial office vacancy rate rises slightly in Q4, report shows

Despite the leasing of nearly 315,000 square feet of space in the greater Columbia submarket in Howard County in the fourth quarter of 2021, the vacancy rate ticked up to 13.5% based on a negative absorption rate of more than 60,000 square feet of space.

In third quarter 2021, just over 250,000 square feet of commercial office space was leased, resulting in a 12.7% occupancy level. The average rental rate also rose slightly from $26.05 to $26.10 per square foot, which continued a recent trend. Significant factors in the latest vacancy rate rise are attributed to the impact of the latest COVID-19 variant, which continued to delay the return of employees to traditional workspaces, combined with the delivery of approximately 110,000 square feet of new space to the marketplace, according to the latest market report released by Lee & Associates Maryland.

Significant lease transactions included the Vectorworks lease for 42,696 square feet of space at 8621 Robert Fulton Drive; a 36,956 square foot lease signed by DreamPort at 7000 Columbia Gateway Drive and the 25,689 square foot lease at 6721 Columbia Gateway Drive signed by Ambu.

Investment sales activity was highlighted by the $4.25 million acquisition of 6855 Deerpath Road by ATEC Industries; Washington Property Company’s $3.5 million purchase of 14435 Cherry Lane and the $3.7 million acquisition of 8221 Snowden River Parkway by the International Union of Elevator Constructors.

Lee & Associates is a commercial real estate brokerage, management and appraisal services firm. Established in 1979, Lee & Associates has grown its service platform to include offices in the United States and Canada.