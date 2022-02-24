Howard County wins financial reporting award

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball Thursday announced that Howard County earned a prestigious Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) of the United States and Canada.

The professional group recently honored the county for excellence in following generally accepted accounting principles and promoting transparency in the annual Comprehensive Financial Report submission for Fiscal Year 2021.

Each fiscal year, Howard County issues an official, independently-audited financial statement. This comprehensive report offers transparency in government accounting for the benefit of county taxpayers, elected officials, investors, vendors and consumers. The annual submission includes statements of special revenue, capital projects, enterprise, internal service and trust, agency and general funds. It also discloses the county’s long-term obligations and fixed assets, including infrastructure, and statistical charts on multi-year tax collection and assessable base figures.

The Department of Finance collects and invests revenues in a fiscally responsible manner; provides financial services to taxpayers, businesses, agencies, residents and employees; and pays bills for the county.

GFOA represents more than 20,000 members as the premier association of public sector finance professionals providing support to state and local governments. Howard County has earned this distinction for more than 45 years.