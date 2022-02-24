Liane Reese and Crystal Halstead | St. John Properties

St. John Properties Inc. promoted Liane Reese to director of property managers and Crystal Halstead to director of property management.

Reese was previously property manager and has been at St. John Properties since 2017.

In her expanded role, Reese will oversee the day-to-day activities of eight in-house property managers working at business communities throughout the St. John Properties portfolio in the Baltimore metropolitan region.

She will continue to manage all properties management functions for Greenleigh, a 1,000-acre mixed-use business community in Baltimore County and The Government and Technology Enterprise (The GATE), a business community situated within Aberdeen Proving Ground in Harford County.

Halstead, who has worked with the company since 2004, was formerly director of property administration and maintenance coordination.

She will oversee all functions of St. John Properties’ more than 50-person property management department as they handle a variety of responsibilities such as addressing and resolving tenant requests in a timely manner, managing tenant accounts, negotiating and supervising service contracts, preparing annual expense reconciliations and managing client relations activities for the company’s real estate portfolio in the Baltimore metropolitan region.