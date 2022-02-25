ADVERTISEMENT

ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL STATE BOARD OF ELECTIONS

The Office of the Attorney General is seeking applicants for an Assistant Attorney General in the State Board of Elections.

Closing Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

See full ad at www.marylandattorneygeneral.gov

EOE



