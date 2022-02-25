Baltimore’s American Advertising Awards celebrates The Great Addy

Baltimore’s community of advertisers, marketers and creatives gathered virtually for a livestream event Feb. 24 to celebrate the 48th annual American Advertising Awards Show, presented by the American Advertising Federation of Baltimore (AAFB).
The advertising industry event, which was produced by Jeremy Martin, creative director at Novak Birch, with the theme “The Great Addy,” hearkened back to the Roaring Twenties as a nod to the current growth and social change occurring in the ad industry. Fifteen Gold Addys and 25 Silver Addys were awarded to top agencies, production houses and in-house marketing teams in the Baltimore region.
In addition to awarding 45 Addys, the interactive “The Great Addy” event included live piano bar emcee, Greg Offner, as well as trivia and prizes. A portion of the proceeds from this event were donated to the AAF Baltimore Foundation Student Scholarship Fund.
Top honors included:
- Best of Show – Overall: Fifteen4 Creative Agency for F5 Black Leaders in Tech – F5
- Best of Show – Print: MGH for SMBW Oktoberfest Can Design – Santa Monica Brew Works
- Best of Show – Broadcast: TBC, Inc. for The Index – Visit Baltimore
- Best of Show – Interactive: Planit for TORO Flex-Force Website – TORO
- Mosaic Award: Early Light Media for Meant to Do Great Things – Healthcare For The Homeless
At the ceremony, the AAFB announced the recipients of its individual achievement awards:
- AAF Silver Medal Award presented to Matt McDermott, president & CEO of Harvey Agency
- AAF District 2 Patricia Martin Crystal Prism Award presented to Ashlene Larson, director of public relations and social media at Planit
- Lifetime Achievement Award presented to Billy Twigg, president & owner of Alexander & Tom
- Katherine Mahool Fowke Iconoclast Award presented to Barbara Brotman Kaylor, founder & CEO of Rooftop Communications
The American Advertising Awards competition is the industry’s largest and most representative competition — attracting more than 35,000 entries every year in local competitions. Gold winners at the local level move on to the district competition, competing with agencies from Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, Delaware, Virginia and Washington.
A win at the district level earns a spot in the National American Advertising Awards Competition. National winners will be announced at the AAF’s national conference, Admerica, taking place June 2-5 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Founded in 1920, the AAFB connects, educates, and advocates for thousands of communications professionals in advertising, marketing, business, tech, education, and law. It is a 501(c)(6) non-profit and a chapter of the American Advertising Federation which includes 200 local clubs across the U.S. representing nearly 40,000 advertising professionals.
Complete list of winners:
|Entrant
|Entry Name
|Award Type
|Early Light Media
|A County Against COVID – Charles County Health Department
|Gold
|Early Light Media
|Meant To Do Great Things – Healthcare For The Homeless
|Gold
|Fifteen4 Creative Agency
|F5 Black Leaders in Tech – F5
|Gold
|GKV
|International Coffee Day Post – MZB
|Gold
|GKV
|The World Loves Segafredo Zanetti – MZB
|Gold
|GKV
|Segafredo Zanetti – Illustrations – MZB
|Gold
|Harvey Agency
|Hark Week – Harvey Agency
|Gold
|MGH
|SMBW Oktoberfest Can Design – Santa Monica Brew Works
|Gold
|Planit
|TORO Flex-Force Website – TORO
|Gold
|Planit
|TORO Flex-Force TV – TORO
|Gold
|Producers
|Cocktail Showdown Finals – Sagamore Spirit Distillery
|Gold
|Producers
|Sip of the Rye LIVE – Sagamore Spirit Distillery
|Gold
|Storyfarm
|“Red Desk Project” – LifeBridge Health’s Center for Hope
|Gold
|TBC
|The Index – Visit Baltimore
|Gold
|TBC
|Summer Olympic Campaign – KT Tape
|Gold
|Alexander & Tom
|Beadlets and Capsule Technology – Lonza
|Silver
|Alexander & Tom
|EXIM Past and Future – The Export-Import Bank of the United States
|Silver
|Atlas Restaurant Group
|Watershed Illustrations – Atlas Restaurant Group- Watershed
|Silver
|Early Light Media
|Little Giant: The PW50 Story – Revzilla, Film/Video/Sound Branded Content, More Than :60 Seconds
|Silver
|Early Light Media
|Little Giant: The PW50 Story – Revzilla, Elements of Advertising – Video Editing
|Silver
|Fifteen4 Creative Agency
|Bolt Swag Store Video – Bolt, Film/Video/Sound Branded Content, :60 Seconds or Less
|Silver
|Fifteen4 Creative Agency
|Bolt Swag Store Video – Bolt, Elements of Advertising – Animation, Special Effects or Motion Graphics
|Silver
|Fifteen4 Creative Agency
|Bolt Swag Store Video – Bolt, Elements of Advertising – Video Editing
|Silver
|GKV
|Maryland Lottery – Good Luck Charm – Maryland Lottery
|Silver
|Harvey Agency
|Harvey Agency Social Media – Harvey Agency
|Silver
|ICF Next
|We Made You a Rad Mixtape – Baltimore Gas and Electric, Industry Self-Promotion – Brand Elements
|Silver
|ICF Next
|We Made You a Rad Mixtape – Baltimore Gas and Electric, Industry Self-Promotion – Direct Marketing & Specialty Advertising (printed)
|Silver
|MGH
|SMBW PCH – Santa Monica Brew Works
|Silver
|MGH
|PORTER-CABLE Manifesto – PORTER-CABLE
|Silver
|MGH
|OCMD – 10 Miles of Memories – Ocean City, MD
|Silver
|Mindgrub Technologies & Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions
|Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions – Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions
|Silver
|Percepto Studios
|DAP Rapid Fuse – DAP Products Inc.
|Silver
|Percepto Studios
|Cicada Parade-A – DAP Products Inc.
|Silver
|Planit
|ROYAL “In the Lab” VR/360 – ROYAL BUILDING PRODUCTS
|Silver
|Planit
|ROYAL “In the Lab” Campaign – ROYAL BUILDING PRODUCTS
|Silver
|Stanley Black and Decker
|DEWALT POWERSTACK Compact Battery – Stanley Black & Decker
|Silver
|Stanley Black and Decker
|BLACK+DECKER Stick By Your Style – Stanley Black & Decker
|Silver
|TBC
|Summer Olympic Campaign – KT Tape
|Silver
|TBC
|The Index – Visit Baltimore
|Silver
|Three Seas Inc
|Voices of Long COVID – Resolve to Save Lives
|Silver