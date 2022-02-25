Baltimore’s American Advertising Awards celebrates The Great Addy

Baltimore’s community of advertisers, marketers and creatives gathered virtually for a livestream event Feb. 24 to celebrate the 48th annual American Advertising Awards Show, presented by the American Advertising Federation of Baltimore (AAFB).

The advertising industry event, which was produced by Jeremy Martin, creative director at Novak Birch, with the theme “The Great Addy,” hearkened back to the Roaring Twenties as a nod to the current growth and social change occurring in the ad industry. Fifteen Gold Addys and 25 Silver Addys were awarded to top agencies, production houses and in-house marketing teams in the Baltimore region.

In addition to awarding 45 Addys, the interactive “The Great Addy” event included live piano bar emcee, Greg Offner, as well as trivia and prizes. A portion of the proceeds from this event were donated to the AAF Baltimore Foundation Student Scholarship Fund.

Top honors included:

Best of Show – Overall: Fifteen4 Creative Agency for F5 Black Leaders in Tech – F5

Best of Show – Print: MGH for SMBW Oktoberfest Can Design – Santa Monica Brew Works

Best of Show – Broadcast: TBC, Inc. for The Index – Visit Baltimore

Best of Show – Interactive: Planit for TORO Flex-Force Website – TORO

Mosaic Award: Early Light Media for Meant to Do Great Things – Healthcare For The Homeless

At the ceremony, the AAFB announced the recipients of its individual achievement awards:

AAF Silver Medal Award presented to Matt McDermott, president & CEO of Harvey Agency

AAF District 2 Patricia Martin Crystal Prism Award presented to Ashlene Larson, director of public relations and social media at Planit

Lifetime Achievement Award presented to Billy Twigg, president & owner of Alexander & Tom

Katherine Mahool Fowke Iconoclast Award presented to Barbara Brotman Kaylor, founder & CEO of Rooftop Communications

The American Advertising Awards competition is the industry’s largest and most representative competition — attracting more than 35,000 entries every year in local competitions. Gold winners at the local level move on to the district competition, competing with agencies from Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, Delaware, Virginia and Washington.

A win at the district level earns a spot in the National American Advertising Awards Competition. National winners will be announced at the AAF’s national conference, Admerica, taking place June 2-5 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Founded in 1920, the AAFB connects, educates, and advocates for thousands of communications professionals in advertising, marketing, business, tech, education, and law. It is a 501(c)(6) non-profit and a chapter of the American Advertising Federation which includes 200 local clubs across the U.S. representing nearly 40,000 advertising professionals.

Complete list of winners: