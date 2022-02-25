Bruce Bereano

Principal

Office of Bruce C. Bereano

A fixture on the Maryland political scene for nearly a half-century, Bruce Bereano remains one of the highest-paid lobbyists in Annapolis.

He maintains a lucrative practice and his reputation as an effective, well-connected political operator. In recent years, his list of clients has included Expedia, Choice Hotels, MedStar Health and Ocean City, among dozens of others.

What is your proudest professional accomplishment?

While I have been very blessed and have had many, I think, obtaining from former President Ronald Reagan the pardon release of former Gov. Marvin Mandel from incarceration.

What is the most important life lesson you learned?

Learn from mistakes, and life is all about relationships.

What do you do for fun and why?

I enjoy people greatly and the diversity of personalities and relations I engage with daily makes each day of life very enjoyable, challenging and very interesting. I love people!