Frank D. Boston III

Attorney at Law, Lobbyist, Owner

Boston Plaut Attorneys at Law

A graduate of the University of Baltimore School of Law, Frank D. Boston III worked as a bond trader on Wall Street and in Baltimore’s Office of the Public Defender before launching his own lobbying and government relations practice, Boston Plaut, in 1996.

The firm has offices in Annapolis and Baltimore. Boston is consistently ranked among the highest-paid lobbyists in Maryland by the State Ethics Commission.

What is your proudest professional accomplishment?

My proudest professional accomplishment is starting my own law and lobbying firm 25 years ago and growing it to its current successful status. In the beginning, I took every client that walked in the door. This allowed me to learn many different disciplines of the legal and legislative world. As such, I was able to narrow my focus to areas of practice that I enjoyed and felt that I could make the biggest positive impact in the community.

What is the most important life lesson you learned?

The most important life lesson I learned is to be honest and upfront with all people and my clients. Sometimes this is hard because delivering the truth is not always popular and something people want to hear, but this is the best practice and people respect you for it.

Secondly, I have learned to be prepared as much as possible for hearings, trials, meetings, etc. It is the best feeling in the world when you know you are on your game!

Finally, I have learned that being ethical and having good moral character feels good both personally and professionally.