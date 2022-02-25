ANNAPOLIS — Maryland lawmakers voted Friday to approve a change in state regulations that returns decisions to wear masks in schools to local boards of education.

The 17-1 vote by the Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review Committee, followed more than an hour of testimony, some of which included harsh criticisms of state school board officials and lawmakers.

The vote by the joint legislative panel comes two days after the Maryland Board of Education voted to rescind emergency regulations requiring the use of facial coverings while in school buildings.

State Schools Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury said the emergency regulations were needed in “the face of high community spread” related to the omicron variant and a lack of vaccines for school-age children and adequate testing. Declining community transmission and availability of vaccinations and testing mean masking is less necessary, he said.

“The time has come to return (control) to local leaders,” said Choudhury.

“I’m very proud of the original regulation,” said Choudhury, adding: “It did what it needed to do.”

“We can’t mask our kids forever,” he said. “This is a good time to do it.”

The state school board and lawmakers have been under increasing public pressure by vocal organizations of politically conservative parents and activists. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and delegates and senators from his party have publicly called for masking rules to be lifted.

Del. Brooke Lierman, who voted to rescind the emergency regulations that were updated in January, expressed disappointment in state school board officials who she said “promised” they would not return and seek additional changes because new regulations contained measurements counties could use to determine if they could stop requiring masks.

“It was the last hearing on this issue because there were off ramps provided and as you said those off ramps were going to give local jurisdictions the ability to stop masking,” said Lierman, a Baltimore City Democrat. “I’d like to understand what changed, why we’re here and give you a chance to redeem your broken promise.”

Choudhury and other board officials said the request to rescind the mandate was not a violation of their promise to not seek additional restrictions.

“I don’t think I broke the promise, Delegate Lierman,” said Choudhury. “I’m a new father and my daughter was born a couple weeks ago and I don’t want her to think I break my promises. I did not break the promise. I’m coming here to end the regulation early because I think the conditions are right.”

The committee vote came on the same day the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced changes in COVID-19 masking guidelines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlined the new set of measures for communities where COVID-19 is easing its grip, with less of a focus on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals.

The new system greatly changes the look of the CDC’s risk map and puts more than 70% of the U.S. population in counties where the coronavirus is posing a low or medium threat to hospitals. Those are the people who can stop wearing masks, the agency said.

The new recommendations do not change the requirement to wear masks on public transportation and indoors in airports, train stations and bus stations. The CDC guidelines for other indoor spaces aren’t binding, meaning cities and institutions even in areas of low risk may set their own rules. And the agency says people with COVID-19 symptoms or who test positive shouldn’t stop wearing masks.

As part of the change approved by Maryland lawmakers, school systems in the state’s 24 major subdivisions will be allowed to set their own mask use policies.

The vote, however, does not override existing requirements that masks be worn on school buses. Students can also opt to wear their masks in school if they choose.

More than a dozen people, mostly parents from rural areas of the state, testified in favor of lifting the mandates. Some were highly critical of lawmakers and school board and described the mask mandate as institutionalized child abuse.

Bryan Thompson, a parent and chair of Concerned Parents of Carroll County told committee members he believed they would justify the regulations. A vote to rescind “as nothing to do with the changing medical science and everything to do with the changing political science.”

“Just admit what you did to my children was not only unnecessary but abusive,” Thompson said, adding that the regulations were “an abuse of power.”

“Our state Department of Education and this committee face an erosion of public trust,” said Thompson. “We now see you for who you really are.”

Others promoted anti-COVID vaccine positions, calling the drugs experimental and harmful to children.

Del. Sheree Sample-Hughes, D-Dorchester and Wicomico, was the lone vote against lifting the regulations. The Eastern Shore legislator rejected claims that lawmakers and others that mask mandates were tantamount to child abuse.

“When you have a child that is traumatized and truly abused, don’t put that in the same category as wearing a mask to protect the child. I thought that was very disappointing,” said Sample-Hughes.