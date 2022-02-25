Mary Kane

President

Maryland Chamber of Commerce

Though it’s been nearly 16 years since the Maryland Safe at Home Address Confidentiality Program was passed in the General Assembly, Mary D. Kane, who then served as the Secretary of State, still regards its passage as her proudest professional achievement. The program, which protects victims of domestic violence, stalking and human trafficking, has enrolled over 1,600 families to date.

Now, in her first year as the president and CEO of the Maryland Chamber of Commerce, Kane plans to use her voice to advocate for Maryland’s business community, as businesses continue to grapple with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

What’s is the most important life lesson you learned?

The most important life lesson I have learned is persistence. It took two years to get the Maryland Safe at Home Program passed in the General Assembly. I knew it was the right thing to do but making sure everyone understood that took a lot of persistence and patience.

What do you do for fun and why?

It may be a cliché, but spending time with my husband, three children and my new daughter-in-law is when I have the most fun. Unfortunately, we only get together a few times every year due to everyone’s busy professional lives, but when we do come together, we just laugh. I also love to play golf and to read. A good mystery or a compelling biography is my favorite way to unwind from the stress of a long day or, since I am not a particularly good golfer, the stress of a humiliating game.

