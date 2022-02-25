ADVERTISEMENT

MEDICAL MALPRACTICE/ PERSONAL INJURY PARALEGAL

The Snyder Law Group, LLC is seeking to hire a full time medical malpractice/personal injury paralegal. Candidate should have at least 5 years of experience.

All inquiries and resume’s should be emailed to ms@410thefirm.com and ss@410thefirm.com



