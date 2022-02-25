Medifast opens Harford County distribution facility

Medifast, the global health and wellness company based in Owings Mills, has expanded its presence in the state with a new distribution facility in Harford County.

The company recently opened the a new distribution facility in Havre de Grace where it plans to employ up to 300 people. Located at 2000 Rock Glenn Blvd., the space is open and fully-operational, with the company actively interviewing and recruiting for its new job openings.

Medifast is known as a provider of weight-loss and healthy living products and programs and is the face behind the holistic health community Optavia. The company, which has its corporate headquarters located in the Harbor East neighborhood of Baltimore, has been used by more than 2 million people over the years.

The Maryland Department of Commerce is working with the company to explore financial assistance options, including the state’s Job Creation Tax Credit. Harford County is assisting with workforce transportation solutions, including the launch of a new bus stop on the Route 5 Teal Line in proximity to the facility, which began Oct. 4, 2021.