Michael Sanderson

Executive Director

Maryland Association of Counties

Michael Sanderson has been with the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) for more than 25 years. He has lead the organization as executive director guiding the overall vision and operations of the organization for the past 13 years. The Syracuse University alum also hosts the MACo’s podcast Conduit Street.

What is your proudest professional accomplishment?

I think it’s living up to high expectations. Our members really invest a lot into MACo – they look to us for member education, cost-saving opportunities, and policy advocacy. Many of our counties aren’t large enough to have their own innovators and advocates for all these things, so MACo needs to come through for them. Some of our counties are large enough to have their own leaders, and we need to complement and empower them as well. I am truly moved when association leaders and honorees make mention of their time with MACo as a career highlight. I’m proud to be part of it.

What’s is the most important life lesson you learned?

Keep moving. I don’t want my next year to be like last year or like 10 years ago, I want it to be better. I’m committed to the kaizen concept of continuous virtuous change, and I try to be an engine for that, professionally. I think it’s the best avenue to professional fulfillment – to feel ownership over the work that you do, and to feel your accomplishments make a difference.