Prince George’s County to end indoor mask mandate Monday

Officials announced Friday Prince George’s County will end its indoor mask mandate Monday, a directive which has been in effect since last August.

The announcement comes as COVID-19 cases decline locally and nationally following a surge caused by the highly transmissible omicron strain of the virus.

Prince George’s County has the lowest transmission rate of any jurisdiction in Maryland, according to County Executive Angela Alsobrooks; its transmission rate is categorized as “moderate” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while all other Maryland jurisdictions are currently “substantial” or “high.”

“After consulting with our health officials, we are confident in our decision to lift the indoor mask mandate on Feb. 28,” Alsobrooks said. “I couldn’t be prouder to be a Prince Georgian, as we have the lowest transmission rate in the state because Prince Georgians never hesitated to follow the guidance from our health professionals and have done so with grace and compassion.”

Like other counties, Prince George’s County’s case and positivity rates have dropped in recent weeks. The county’s weekly case rate is currently 44.98 per 100,000 residents, down from 104.3 cases per 100,000 two weeks ago, and its positivity rate has dropped to 2.29% from 5.16% two weeks ago.

The county follows others that have recently rescinded their indoor mask mandates, including Baltimore, which announced on Thursday that its mandate would end on March 1.

Masks will still be required on public transportation, per a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order.