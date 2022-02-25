Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

February 25, 2022

REMOTE LITIGATION PARALEGAL

The Hartford is seeking an experienced REMOTE Litigation Paralegal to support out Attorneys defending tort and ad hoc workers’ compensation matters across the State of Maryland and the District of Columbia. Our position is a high-volume, paperless environment that is both dynamic and rewarding. The collaborative, team-oriented office is passionate about our cases, our clients, our claim partners and our work product. The Paralegal for this position will support critical activities which may include: drafting pleadings, motions, affidavits, correspondence, reports, briefs, memorandums, summaries, discovery and additional supporting documents as needed.

To apply, please visit our website at: www.TheHartford.com under job: R227128.

