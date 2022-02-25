Rick Abbruzzese

Vice President

Ko Public Affairs

A graduate of the University of Vermont who holds a law degree from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law, Rick Abbruzzese worked for nearly four years as communications director for the state of Maryland. Following that, he was chief spokesperson for Gov. Martin O’Malley for two years beginning in November 2010.

He also served as a senior strategist on Maryland’s Dream Act referendum campaigns.

After working for the state, Abbruzzese led communications strategies for Rifkin Weiner Livingston LLC, a law and government relations firm in Annapolis, and as vice president of Global Public Affairs and Marketing for the Walton Group of Companies, a multinational real estate investment, planning and development group.

In 2015, he moved to KO Public Affairs, a public relations firm based in Baltimore, where he is now a partner.

What is your proudest professional accomplishment?

I’m proud our firm’s ability to help clients establish meaningful connections to state and local elected leaders, the media, and community organizations. Our clients are at the forefront of scientific discovery and healing, commerce and finance, broadband access, food insecurity, public safety and so much more. I’m grateful for the trust they’ve placed in our team to work on their behalf.

What is the most important life lesson you learned?

Keep at it and stay humble. We’re all lucky to be here.

