Tim Perry

Founder, Principal

Perry, White, Ross & Jacobson

For those of you who keep score – and in Annapolis, there are a lot of folks who do just that – Tim Perry can usually be found in one of the top two or three spots in the state’s roster of top-earning lobbyists. In fact, he’s No. 1, according to the most recent report from the Maryland State Ethics Commission, which compiles the required registrations and reports from the state capital’s lobbying community.

Perry’s 12-year record as an effective advocate is reflected in the breadth of the client list reported by his firm, Perry, White, Ross & Jacobson: Amazon, Procter & Gamble, Anheuser-Busch, Caves Valley Partners, Beatty Development, AT&T, Ernst & Young, Wegmans, DraftKings, Howard Hughes Corp. And so on and so forth.

For potential clients, Perry can brandish the gold standard for Annapolis connections: Prior to opening up his government relations shop with his partners, he was chief of staff to Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr., the longest-serving state Senate president in U.S. history, a man who had a legislative office building named after him while still in office. Many of Miller’s former staffers now operate in key positions throughout state government or in businesses and organizations affected by state policies.

Perry is a graduate of West Virginia University and the West Virginia University College of Law, where he serves on the board of visitors. He is a member of the Maryland State Bar Association and lives in Baltimore County.