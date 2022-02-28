Continental Realty Corp. backing NC Central’s real estate graduate program

Continental Realty Corporation (CRC), a full-service commercial real estate and investment company headquartered in Baltimore, has pledged multi-year support to a new real estate program within the Master of Business Administration (MBA) program at North Carolina Central University’s (NCCU) School of Business.

The real estate concentration curriculum, designed to prepare students for executive positions in commercial, residential and corporate real estate, is the first program of its kind initiated among the 101 historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in the United States.

The real estate concentration was created to offer advanced coursework covering the fundamentals of real estate, real estate investment and finance, real estate development and special issues in the real estate sector, focusing on trending topics such as building sustainability tactics, interior design and space utilization, technology, construction management techniques and asset management. Graduates will be prepared to function in a variety of commercial real estate development, asset management, brokerage, financial analysis and management-related roles.

North Carolina Central University’s goal is to graduate more than 20 MBAs with real estate concentrations each year.

CRC owns and manages several multifamily communities in Raleigh, including The Edison Loft Apartments, St. Mary’s Square Apartments and The Village Apartments.