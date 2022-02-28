EAST OVER CAR WASH, INC., et al. v. HERMEN NICOLAS PORTILLO CARBAJAL, et al.

Employment law — Wages — Minimum wage and overtime

Appellees, Hermen Nicolas Portillo Carbajal, Rafael Najera Lazaro, Nixon Jhonson Hernandez Rojas, Antoine E. Smith, and Marquett Johnson (collectively “the employees”), filed suit against their employers, appellants East Over Car Wash, Inc., and He Min Lee (“Lee”) (collectively “East Over”). The employees alleged that East Over had not paid

them the legal minimum wage, or time-and-a-half for overtime hours worked in excess of 40 per week, in violation of Maryland and Prince George’s County employment laws.

Read the opinion