EAST OVER CAR WASH, INC., et al. v. HERMEN NICOLAS PORTILLO CARBAJAL, et al.

By: Unreported Opinions February 28, 2022

Employment law — Wages — Minimum wage and overtime

Appellees, Hermen Nicolas Portillo Carbajal, Rafael Najera Lazaro, Nixon Jhonson Hernandez Rojas, Antoine E. Smith, and Marquett Johnson (collectively “the employees”), filed suit against their employers, appellants East Over Car Wash, Inc., and He Min Lee (“Lee”) (collectively “East Over”). The employees alleged that East Over had not paid
them the legal minimum wage, or time-and-a-half for overtime hours worked in excess of 40 per week, in violation of Maryland and Prince George’s County employment laws.

Read the opinion

