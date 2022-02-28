Florida election pits prosecutor, defense attorney

Welcome to Monday, the 89th anniversary of Franklin Roosevelt’s appointment of Frances Perkins to be secretary of labor, the first woman to serve in a U.S. president’s cabinet.
Here are some other news items:
— Florida prosecutor faces former courtroom opponent in bid for re-election.
— This senator turned down two chances to serve on the Supreme Court.
— Bar exam fever costs examinee a chance to finish the test.
— Embattled Arizona county prosecutor tells critical staffers to “stick it out or resign.”
×
1 of 1 article
0 articles remaining
Grow your business intelligence with The Daily Record. Register now for more article access.