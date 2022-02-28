Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Harford Financial Group voted best financial adviser

By: Daily Record Staff February 28, 2022

Adam Freeland, CFP and president of Harford Financial Group, is joined by Diane Kurek, operations manager, and Melissa Mullan, CFP and lead adviser, in celebrating the firm being recognized as Best Financial Advisor by Harford Magazine for the second year in a row. (Photo by Melissa Anne Busler)

Harford Financial Group, which provides retirement income planning, was voted Best Financial Adviser for the second year in a row by the readers of Harford Magazine in the 2021 Best of Harford Awards.

The results were announced in the spring issue, published Feb. 27.

This year marks the third time Harford Financial Group has received the Best Financial Adviser honor, the first two being in 2018 and 2020. In addition, Harford Financial Group received an honorable mention in the Best Financial Adviser category in 2017 and 2019. Every year, readers of Harford Magazine nominate and vote for their favorite businesses, places and go-to people in Harford County in various categories. The winners are determined by the popular vote.

The advisers at Harford Financial Group specialize in retirement income planning in Harford, Cecil and Baltimore counties. Cambridge Investment Research Inc. is the firm’s broker-dealer.

