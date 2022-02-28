Harford Financial Group voted best financial adviser

Harford Financial Group, which provides retirement income planning, was voted Best Financial Adviser for the second year in a row by the readers of Harford Magazine in the 2021 Best of Harford Awards.

The results were announced in the spring issue, published Feb. 27.

This year marks the third time Harford Financial Group has received the Best Financial Adviser honor, the first two being in 2018 and 2020. In addition, Harford Financial Group received an honorable mention in the Best Financial Adviser category in 2017 and 2019. Every year, readers of Harford Magazine nominate and vote for their favorite businesses, places and go-to people in Harford County in various categories. The winners are determined by the popular vote.

The advisers at Harford Financial Group specialize in retirement income planning in Harford, Cecil and Baltimore counties. Cambridge Investment Research Inc. is the firm’s broker-dealer.