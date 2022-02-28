Jeremiah Program to open new campus in Baltimore

Jeremiah Program (JP), which helps build economic mobility among single mothers and their children, Monday announced it will expand its two-generational model to Baltimore.

JP sits at the nexus of everything we are navigating as a country – supporting 100% women, 100% single moms experiencing poverty, 100% student parents in pursuit of economic mobility, and 80% BIPOC.

JP Baltimore will start with a non-residential model that is reflective of the organization’s commitment to building strong partnerships and leveraging current ecosystems across the city in service of the single mom student parents and their children. Baltimore has a diverse portfolio of options supporting economic mobility, but many of the resources available are not delivered through a two-generation framework centering single moms in pursuit of a post-secondary degree.

More than 45% of families in Baltimore are headed by a single mom, and 31.1% of female-headed households in Baltimore live below the poverty line. Young single parents disproportionately come from Black and Latinx families who face structural barriers in accessing higher education, quality jobs and economic mobility.

Research shows that achievement gaps between children in low-income households and those in higher-income households emerge in the earliest years of life and these disparities widen as children grow older. Households led by single mothers are especially vulnerable to economic insecurity and the pandemic has exacerbated preexisting inequalities.

JP currently operates across seven cities in the U.S. Under its current Strategic Plan, JP is focused on increasing impact through its existing campuses while responding to opportunities to bring its five pillars of service into new communities.

In addition to Baltimore, JP will also launch a new Las Vegas campus in 2022 as part of its expansion. By 2023, JP seeks to quadruple the number of mothers and children served by pursuing three new, cost-effective strategic priorities and continuing to leverage efficiencies across the current model.