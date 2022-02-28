Reading Partners’ $20M gift to help Baltimore students 

Reading Partners received a $20 million, unrestricted gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott to support the national nonprofit’s evidence-based early literacy intervention programs.

The largest single gift to Reading Partners comes as the organization is embarking on an initiative to raise more than $100 million over three years to expand literacy support services to tens of thousands of students across the country each year.

Reading Partners collaborates with under-resourced public schools in Baltimore and 11 other regions across the U.S., mobilizing community volunteers to provide students with the proven, individualized reading support they deserve in order to read at grade level by fourth grade. Working one-on-one with their tutors, students become proud, confident readers and have a greater opportunity to shine in school and beyond.

Currently partnering with 15 elementary schools throughout Baltimore, Reading Partners transforms a dedicated space within each partner school into a reading center, complete with a library and teaching tools, to deliver its traditional in-person tutoring program. When the pandemic started, Reading Partners rapidly innovated and launched an interactive online tutoring program — Reading Partners Connects — to ensure students could still receive their weekly one-on-one tutoring sessions during school closures. The new program model enables students and tutors to connect safely online and includes a curriculum aligned with Common Core standards.

The challenges of the past few years have exacerbated pre-existing opportunity gaps, with pandemic-related learning disruptions disproportionately impacting Black and Latinx students and students experiencing economic disadvantages. Over the next few years, Reading Partners aims to leverage Reading Partners Connects and other programmatic innovations and community-centered partnerships to impact far more students than ever before and ensure equitable access to high-quality literacy education.

Scott’s gift to Reading Partners comes two months after the philanthropist and author donated $40 million to Morgan State University. The HBCU is a longtime community partner with Reading Partners Baltimore, with hundreds of MSU students providing volunteer tutoring to Baltimore students throughout Reading Partners’ 10-year history in Baltimore.