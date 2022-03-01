Athana Kontinos | MLSC

Athana Kontinos was promoted to grants compliance manager with the Maryland Legal Services Corporation. In this role, she ensures MLSC’s nonprofit grantees meet compliance requirements related to applications, reports, audits and more. She also provides technical assistance to grantees and serves as the administrator of MLSC’s online grants management system. Kontinos manages MLSC’s grant-related data and collaborates with staff and board members to perform grant evaluations.

Kontinos has been with MLSC since 2018, most recently serving as program coordinator. She holds a bachelor’s degree from The College of Charleston and a Master of Public Administration from Baruch College.