CBRE arranges $41.5M sale of Columbia’s McGaw Commerce Center

CBRE on Monday announced the $41.5 million sale of the McGaw Commerce Center, a 281,055-sqaure-foot, three-building industrial complex in Columbia.

Buligo Capital Partners purchased the complex from Griffith Properties LLC.

Executive Vice President Bo Cashman and Executive Vice President Jonathan Beard arranged the transaction on behalf of the seller.

The properties included in the sale are 8919-8925 McGaw Court, Columbia, MD 21045 and 8909 McGaw Court, Columbia, MD 21045. The park is a rare investment opportunity with three shallow-bay distribution facilities in the Baltimore-Washington Corridor with immediate access to I-95.

Based in Tel Aviv, Israel, Buligo Capital Partners owns & operates a portfolio of industrial, multi-family, retail and senior assisted-living assets across the United States. With total AUM in excess of $3 billion, Buligo formed a dedicated industrial team in 2021. Charged with amassing a portfolio across the US, the group has acquired approximately 1.5 million square feet of industrial product to date with a total asset value of nearly $180 million. Buligo will continue to focus its industrial value-add efforts along the East Coast while targeting core & core-plus opportunities in the Midwest and Mountain States.