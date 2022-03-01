Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

March 1, 2022

FULL-TIME ATTORNEY

Maryland Legal Aid (MLA) announces an immediate opening for a full-time Staff Attorney position in the Maryland Courts Help Center (MCHC) located in Frederick, Maryland.

Please visit our website at https://www.mdlab.org/careers to submit a résumé and cover letter and to obtain additional information and a listing of other employment opportunities available.

MLA is an equal opportunity employer.

Requisition # 1984

