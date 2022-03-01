ADVERTISEMENT

FULL-TIME CHIEF ATTORNEY

Maryland Legal Aid (MLA) announces an immediate opening for a full-time Chief Attorney in the General Legal Services unit located in Baltimore, Maryland. The Chief Attorney coordinates the delivery of legal advice and counsel with staff and advocates in substantive law units in Baltimore City and statewide advocacy support services in the areas of family, consumer, foreclosure prevention, elder law, public benefits, and housing law in an efficient, effective, client-centered, and compassionate manner.

Please visit our website at https://www.mdlab.org/careers to submit a résumé and cover letter and to obtain additional information and a listing of other employment opportunities available.

MLA is an equal opportunity employer.

Requisition # 1988



