ADVERTISEMENT

FULL-TIME PARALEGAL/REFERRAL COORDINATOR

Maryland Legal Aid (MLA) announces an immediate opening for a full-time Paralegal/Referral Coordinator in the District Court Self Help Center in Catonsville, Maryland. Under the supervision of an attorney, paralegals for this position will be facilitating referrals between MCLA and other legal services organizations.

Please visit our website at https://www.mdlab.org/careers to submit a résumé and cover letter and to obtain additional information and a listing of other employment opportunities available.

MLA is an equal opportunity employer.

Requisition # 1985



To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.