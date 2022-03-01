Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Hughes lands managed network services contract with state of Texas

By: Daily Record Staff March 1, 2022

Hughes Network Systems LLC, the Germantown-based satellite broadband and multi-transport technologies and networks, Tuesday was awarded a contract by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) to offer managed telecommunications services in the State of Texas.

The contract, with a four-year initial term, brings a full range of satellite, cable, fiber and wireless technologies to connect Texas government offices and schools with high performing, enterprise-grade broadband and Software-Defined Wide Area Networks (SD-WAN).

A managed services provider, Hughes partners with hundreds of broadband carriers to bring best-available connectivity to every site in a customer’s network for primary, secondary and even tertiary back-up. Available transports from Hughes in Texas include fiber, cable, microwave, LTE and satellite – integrated and optimized to support bandwidth intensive activities like streaming video and interactive applications.

