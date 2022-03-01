Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

JAMEAL RASHAWN GOULD v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions March 1, 2022

Criminal law — Sufficiency of evidence — First-degree murder

Convicted by a jury in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County of first degree murder of Erica Gould (“Erica”), attempted second degree murder of Rasheeda Collier, and related offenses, Jameal Rashawn Gould, appellant, presents for our review two questions: whether the evidence is insufficient to sustain the convictions for first degree murder of Erica and attempted second degree murder of Ms. Collier, and whether the trial court plainly erred in “allowing the prosecutor to make impermissible closing arguments.”

Read the opinion

