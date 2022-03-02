John Carroll School receives record $1.856M grant

The John Carroll School announced Wednesday it was awarded a $1.865 million grant from The John L. Stasiak Foundation, the largest first-time gift in the Bel Air-based school’s 58-year history.

The grant will help fund the modernization of the school’s science learning spaces. Eight classrooms and laboratories will be fully renovated and re-purposed to provide state-of-the-art facilities and equipment that replicate university and professional experiences. These new spaces will enable our faculty to expand the breadth of our challenging science curriculum and prepare our students to transition to college-level work while sparking their interests in the sciences.

Plans call for reconfiguring work spaces and creating combination classroom/labs for integrated lecture and applied learning. Workspace furnishings will be mobile and reconfigurable to enable group learning and accommodate multi-faceted experimentation. All cabinetry and storage will be upgraded to meet the requirements of current equipment and materials. The installation of all new fume hoods, plumbing, gas lines and safety equipment is included in the design, and new seating and desks will be added for our students and faculty. The work areas are ergonomically designed and reflect best practice for college preparatory learning.

This work is significant in scope and a milestone in the ongoing investments in campus facilities for our students. The construction project is being led by the mechanical contracting firm of M. Nelson Barnes & Sons, an experienced and recognized expert in school construction and renovations. Their team has been on site and working diligently to prepare to launch and create an amazing addition to the John Carroll campus.

The John L. Stasiak Foundation was established by the late John Stasiak, a graduate of Baltimore Polytechnic Institute. In the grant acknowledgment letter, Foundation Trustee Marianne Schmitt Hellauer wrote, “Mr. John L. Stasiak was a most generous and caring man who took great pleasure in helping churches, schools and hospitals in the Baltimore area to be able to maintain their facilities in order to support their work. It is an honor for me to continue this work in his name and memory.”