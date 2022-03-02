Sharon Krevor-Weisbaum | Brown Goldstein

Sharon Krevor-Weisbaum, managing partner of Brown, Goldstein & Levy, was recognized as Best Lawyers’ Lawyer of the Year for Health Care Law in the Baltimore area for 2022. This is the second consecutive year Sharon has been named Lawyer of the Year, a prestigious designation which is awarded to only a single lawyer in a specific practice area and location annually.

Sharon takes great pride in her role as managing partner of Brown, Goldstein & Levy while continuing her active practice on behalf of a varied client base. She represents community based health care providers, including pharmacy operators, mental health and substance abuse providers and defends health care professionals confronting regulatory challenges.

Sharon has been recognized as a Best Lawyer in America since 2018. She has been a fixture on the Maryland Super Lawyers list every year since 2013 and was named to the Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Employment Lawyers of 2020. Sharon is also a Maryland Bar Foundation Fellow and serves on the University of Maryland Carey School of Law Board of Visitors. Sharon is a member of Executive Alliance and serves on its governance committee. Her many accolades also include receiving the University of Maryland Carey School of Law Alumni’s 2018 Benjamin L. Cardin Public Service Award for her significant and substantial contributions to furthering ideals of public service in the law.

Sharon is one of three Brown, Goldstein & Levy attorneys recognized as a 2022 Lawyer of the Year. Other honorees are her two partners, Andy Freeman and Joshua Treem. Additionally, fourteen Brown, Goldstein & Levy attorneys were named to the Best Lawyers in America list for 2022.