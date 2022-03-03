4 Md. colleges, universities join Amazon’s Upskilling 2025 program

Amazon announced Thursday it is further expanding the career advancement opportunities it offers its 750,000 hourly employees in the U.S. by partnering with more than 140 national and local universities to provide fully-funded college tuition, including four colleges and universities in Maryland.

The announcement is part of the company’s ongoing enhancements to Career Choice—an Amazon upskilling program designed to help frontline employees grow their skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere.

In Maryland, employees will have access to an education from Anne Arundel Community College, Community College of Baltimore County, Towson University and University of Maryland Global Campus.

These new partnerships are part of Amazon’s continued investment in its Career Choice program, which not only offers fully-funded college tuition, but also allows employees to participate every year they work at Amazon and gives them eligibility after only 90 days of employment. Through Career Choice, employees can pursue a bachelor’s degree, earn industry certifications leading to in-demand jobs, and build skills through English language proficiency and high school completion programs.

With Career Choice, Amazon works to make it easy for employees to advance their education—even building classrooms on-site in many of its buildings. Employees can take classes online, in-person at a local university, or on-site in one of the over 110 Career Choice classrooms located in fulfillment centers in 37 states.

Since launching in 2012, Career Choice has helped provide education for more than 50,000 employees. As of this announcement, Amazon’s Career Choice works with more than 180 education providers across the U.S., which along with colleges and universities includes partners providing industry certifications, English language proficiency and high school completion programs. Career Choice is one of nine free skills training and education programs that Amazon offers to its employees as part of its Upskilling 2025 pledge.