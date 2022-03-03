ADVERTISEMENT

ASSISTANT STATE’S ATTORNEY — DORCHESTER COUNTY, MARYLAND

The Office of the State’s Attorney for Dorchester County has openings for qualified applicants seeking to prosecute cases in District, Circuit and/or Juvenile Court. The qualified candidate will be a member of good standing with the Maryland State Bar, be able to handle a wide variety of cases and be able to work in a fast paced environment. The cases that the selected candidate will handle will be based on experience and need. Prior experience prosecuting is preferred but not required. Salary will be commensurate with experience.

Interested persons should submit a cover letter and resume to: Lindsay Ewing, Office Manager, at lewing@docogonet.com. For best consideration, please submit resumes and cover letters by March 25, 2021.



