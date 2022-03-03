Dana Ross | St. John Properties

St. John Properties Inc., a full-service commercial real estate development and management company, added Dana Ross as designer to the company’s in-house Interior Design and Space Planning department.

Ross graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in interior design and formerly worked for Arminco Inc. as an interior designer.

In her new role, Ross will design interior space plans to match the customized needs of clients. Her responsibilities include gathering input regarding clients’ expectations and requirements, presenting design options and completing revisions based on client feedback