More Maryland universities loosen their masking requirements

Three more Maryland universities have announced they are loosening their on-campus masking requirements. Morgan State University, the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and the University of Maryland, Baltimore, all said they would only require masks to be worn in certain areas of their campuses.

Starting immediately, Morgan will require students, staff, faculty and visitors to mask up only in class and other instructional spaces, on university transit and in campus medical settings. The university is in Baltimore, which ended its indoor mask mandate on March 1.

“This measure remains in place out of an abundance of caution, given the increased density over a prolonged period in many instructional settings,” according to the university’s latest coronavirus update. The update also encouraged unvaccinated people, immunocompromised individuals, older adults and those living with others who are at higher risk for COVID-19 to continue masking.

UMB will loosen its masking requirements as well, only requiring masks in patient care areas, health care simulation labs, and on UMB’s public transportation, effective immediately. The university’s announcement notes that, “Schools, units, supervisors, and/or faculty cannot mandate masking for COVID-19 in locations not covered under this policy.”

UMBC will also stop requiring masks to be worn indoors except for in classes, performance spaces, medical settings, university transit and “designated masking areas.” These changes will go into effect on Friday, March 4.

“We ask that all in our community respect individual decisions to wear masks and carry a mask with them. Please continue to check in with colleagues and friends about whether they would feel more comfortable if gatherings and meetings were masked. Taking care of one another and respecting each other is an important part of our community values,” the school’s announcement read.

UMBC is in Baltimore county, which lifted its indoor mask mandate on Feb. 1.

None of the three universities’ announcements included changes to other parts of their COVID-19 safety protocols.

The colleges’ announcements come as cases trend consistently downward across Maryland following the surge of the highly transmissible omicron variant of the virus. Cases have dropped from a seven-day rolling average of 235.17 per 100,000 residents in early January to only 8.55 today.

The universities also followed two other institutions — University of Maryland, College Park ,and Towson University — that recently announced that they were dropping their indoor mask mandates. UMCP will continue requiring masks to be worn in class, while Towson will not.

Other institutions will maintain their mask mandates for the time being, like Johns Hopkins University, which said last Friday that it would continue requiring masks to be worn indoors despite Baltimore city dropping its mandate.