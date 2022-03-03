Annapolis-based New Energy Equity LLC announced it has signed a definitive agreement to sell 100% of its membership interests to Allete Inc.

New Energy Equity, established in 2013, is a distributed solar developer, having completed more than 250 projects across the nation totaling more than 310 megawatts.

As part of the transaction, New Energy Equity is acquiring 100% of the membership interests of Impact Power Solutions and Energy Support Services. Impact Power Solutions (IPS Solar), founded in 1991 and located in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is a full-service clean energy development company. Energy Support Services is a wholly owned subsidiary which offers comprehensive solar operations, maintenance and asset management services to its customers.

New Energy Equity and Allete expect the purchase to close in mid-April upon satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including compliance with Hart-Scott-Rodino antitrust clearing requirements.

New Energy Equity’s entire team, including management and its Minnesota-based subsidiary, Impact Power Solutions, will remain in place, as will the company’s Maryland headquarters and Boulder, Colorado office.

Lazard Freres & Co. LLC and Foley & Lardner LLP acted as advisers to New Energy Equity, J.P. Morgan and Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP acted as advisers to Allete on this transaction.