ADVERTISEMENT
ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
The Office of the Attorney General is seeking applicants for an Assistant Attorney General in the Maryland Department of Health.
Closing Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022.
See full ad at www.marylandattorneygeneral.gov
EOE
To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.
×
1 of 1 article
0 articles remaining
Grow your business intelligence with The Daily Record. Register now for more article access.