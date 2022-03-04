Bree Jones | Parity

Bree Jones, founder of Parity, as joined the board of directors of Ignite Capital, Innovation Works’ subsidiary impact fund filling the gap in access to capital necessary to lead and grow sustainable social enterprises in Baltimore.

Jones launched and grew Parity, an equitable development company that acquires and rehabilitates abandoned properties in West Baltimore to create affordable homeownership opportunities, with support and funding from Innovation Works and Ignite Capital. Her first-hand experience as a social entrepreneur in Baltimore will strengthen Ignite Capital’s growing board. Jones has also served on Ignite Capital’s Investment Committee since 2020 and will now take on the role of Investment Committee Chair.

Jones left her career as a financial analyst on Wall Street to work with a grassroots racial equity group that was advocating for the creation of affordable housing in her hometown, New Rochelle, New York which was rapidly becoming gentrified and pricing out longtime residents. She used what she learned in New Rochelle to launch Parity in Baltimore.