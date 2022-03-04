The distinction between a law and a resolution is at the heart of a Prince George’s County redistricting battle that Maryland’s top court heard Friday.

The Court of Appeals must decide whether Prince George’s County Council had the right to pass its controversial redistricting plan by a simple resolution, which avoided the possibility of a veto by the county executive.

The county residents challenging the plan argued that the council had to pass a law in order to adopt its own redistricting plan over one provided by an independent commission.

Timothy F. Maloney, the lawyer for the residents, told the Court of Appeals that in other counties where the council’s choice of redistricting map is exempt from a veto the plan is instead subject to a referendum by the voters. In Prince George’s County, neither check would exist if the council is permitted to pass a redistricting map by simple resolution.

“This would allow a council with its own obvious self interest in redistricting not to have the check of an executive veto or the check of a referendum,” Maloney said.

The county’s lawyers argued that a 2012 charter amendment empowered the council to pass a redistricting plan by resolution.

“The 2012 change makes it clear it doesn’t have to be a bill but a resolution,” attorney Rosalyn E. Pugh said.

Maloney disputed that reading. He said the 2012 amendment meant the county council could accept the independent redistricting commission’s map through a simple resolution if they elected not to create a new map. It does not mean that the council could create an entirely new map and pass it without oversight, Maloney argued.

The County Redistricting Commission submitted its new map to the council on Sept. 1, after having held 13 public sessions and reviewing its submission in light of Maryland law, the federal Voting Rights Act and U.S. Supreme Court precedent, according to court papers.

The council introduced its own plan in October and adopted it by a resolution the following month on a 6-3 vote. Maloney noted on Friday that the council would have needed eight votes to override a veto from the county executive.

The council’s plan drew fire from community members who said that map clearly favored incumbents and divided the historically Black community of Vansville into two council districts.

In court filings, the residents who objected to the map called the county council’s efforts “thinly veiled attempts to gerrymander” the districts.

“This is a matter of the most fundamental right that can exist, which is the right of citizens in redistricting,” Maloney said. “When the council elects to try to split a historically African American area like Vansville, … that is not a ministerial act. That is a legislative act that has real consequences, and the citizens were denied their opportunity to seek a veto here.”

The county council is seeking to restore its redistricting plan after Prince George’s County Circuit Judge William A. Snoddy blocked the map from taking effect.

The county’s lawyers noted that Maryland’s General Assembly passes its redistricting plan via a joint resolution. At the state level, the governor submits a plan to the legislature that goes into effect if lawmakers take no action. The General Assembly can also draft and pass its own plan instead.

“The question for the court is whether a resolution is a valid measure to pass redistricting,” said Rajesh A. Kumar, a lawyer who also represented the county.