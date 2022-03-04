LifeBridge to unveil new phase of Grace Medical Center transformation

Grace Medical Center, formerly Bon Secours Hospital, is scheduled to host a renovation celebration and demolition event Monday at 10 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Fayette Street to mark the transition to the next phase of renovations for the west Baltimore medical facility and its campus.

During the event, a large artifact from the original hospital will be presented to the Sisters of Bon Secours, followed by a ceremonial demolition and the unveiling of a rendering of a new 20,000-square-foot outpatient behavioral health facility, which will have services for both adults and children.

Since the acquisition by LifeBridge Health in November 2019, Grace Medical Center has been transformed with a full facility renovation, including a new state-of-the-art emergency department, operating rooms, primary and specialty care clinics and more. These renovations cleared the way for this next phase: the demolition of the original Bon Secours Hospital and connecting buildings in preparation of the construction of a new two-story outpatient behavioral health facility and green space, projected to be completed by the end of 2023.

These improvements to Grace Medical Center show LifeBridge Health’s ongoing commitment to creating a healthier west Baltimore and providing the community with health care services. LifeBridge Health estimates an $85 million investment for the full three-year transformation project, including bringing in additional medical specialties such as pediatrics, gynecology and ophthalmology, which are now available.