Live Casino & Hotel hosts Black History Heroes Awards

In celebration of Black History Month, The Cordish Companies, Live Casino & Hotel Maryland and the Maryland Washington Minority Companies Association came together Feb. 24 to celebrate the ninth annual Black History Month Celebration on Thursday.
The ceremony, held at The Hall at Live, celebrated and saluted all the honorees from the past seven years, with a special recognition for the 2021 honorees who were not able to be recognized in person due to pandemic restrictions.
The honorees of the Black History Heroes Awards are chosen for the positive contributions made to their communities and fellow citizens.
The event featured a keynote speech from Wes Moore, Democratic candidate for governor of Maryland as well as a combat veteran, best-selling author, small business owner, Rhodes Scholar and CEO for the Robin Hood Foundation.
The 2021/2022 honorees included Amal Awad, Anne Arundel County Chief of Police; Calvin Ball, Howard County executive; Del. Darryl Barnes, D-Prince George’s and chair of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland; Edward Evans, director of diversity, equity and inclusion for Cordish Gaming Group; Frank Kelly, manager of diverse business empowerment with the Exelon Corp.; Detra Miller, assistant vice president, business banking, with M&T Bank; the late George Mitchell, founder of the Langston Hughes Community Business and Resource Center; Maryland Del. Michael Rogers, D-Anne Arundel; Paula Tilghman, president of Absolute Supply & Services LLC; and Alicia Wilson, vice president for economic development at Johns Hopkins University and Johns Hopkins Health System; and The Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park and Visitor Center.
From left, Trittye Fugett, special assistant to the executive director, CSA, Maryland Department of Human Services; Anthony Fugett, director, central collection unit, Maryland Department of Budget and Management; Edward Evans, director of diversity, equity and inclusion with the Cordish Gaming Group; Jacinda Evans; and Wayne Frazier, President of the Maryland Washington Minority Companies Association, attended the celebration. (Photo courtesy of Live Casino & Hotel Maryland)
Maryland Del. Michael Rogers, D-Anne Arundel, center, enjoys time at the event with Tonya Rogers, left, and Kai Burgess DeBruin. (Photo courtesy of Live Casino & Hotel Maryland)
Live Casino & Hotel Maryland colleagues enjoy a night out at the Black History Month celebration. From left are Candice Davis-Griffin, director of marketing; Nikolina Felton, senior vice president of marketing; Yvonne Mrha, senior vice president and chief financial officer; Anthony Faranca, general manager; and Jeff Morales, vice president of Information Technology. (Photo courtesy of Live Casino & Hotel Maryland)
From left, Rob Norton, president of the Cordish Gaming Group; Wayne Frazier, president of Maryland Washington Minority Companies Association; Calvin Ball, Howard County Executive; and Anthony Faranca, general manager of Live Casino & Hotel Maryland, pose for a photo at the event. (Photo courtesy of Live Casino & Hotel Maryland)
Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal Awad, center, displays her Black History Hero Award she received during the ninth annual Black History Month Celebration. Joining Awad on stage were Wayne Frazier, president of Maryland Washington Minority Companies Association, and Zed Smith, chief operating officer with the Cordish Cos. (Photo courtesy of Live Casino & Hotel Maryland)
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, center, displays his Black History Hero Award he received during the ninth annual Black History Month Celebration. Joining Ball on stage were Wayne Frazier, president of Maryland Washington Minority Companies Association, and Zed Smith, chief operating officer with the Cordish Cos. (Photo courtesy of Live Casino & Hotel Maryland)
Frank Kelly, center, manager, diverse business empowerment with the Exelon Corp., displays his Black History Hero Award he received during the ninth annual Black History Month Celebration. Joining Ball on stage were Wayne Frazier, president of Maryland Washington Minority Companies Association; and Zed Smith, chief operating officer with the Cordish Cos. (Photo courtesy of Live Casino & Hotel Maryland)
Photo 1617 – Wayne Frazier, President of the Maryland Washington Minority Companies Association, Shymaine Davis, President of the Board of Youth Educational Services for the Langston Hughes Community Business and Resource Center, and Zed Smith, Chief Operating Officer, The Cordish Companies. (Photo courtesy of Live Casino & Hotel Maryland)
From left, Wayne Frazier, president of the Maryland Washington Minority Companies Association; Wes Moore, a democratic candidate for governor of Maryland; and Reed Cordish, a principal with the The Cordish Companies, take time for a photo. (Photo courtesy of Live Casino & Hotel Maryland)
Wayne Frazier, president of the Maryland Washington Minority Companies Association, addresses the guests at the Black History Heroes Awards event. (Photo courtesy of Live Casino & Hotel Maryland)
Winners of the Black History Heroes Awards gather for a group photo. Back row, from left, Zed Smith, chief operating officer with The Cordish Cos.; Del. Darryl Barnes, D-Prince George’s and chair of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland; Edward Evans, director of diversity, equity and inclusion with The Cordish Gaming Group; Amal Awad, Anne Arundel County Police Chief; Frank Kelly, manager, diverse business empowerment, Exelon Corp., Maryland Del. Michael Rogers, D-Anne Arundel; Calvin Ball, Howard County Executive; Wayne Frazier, President of the Maryland Washington Minority Companies Association. Front row, Alicia Wilson, vice president for economic development with Johns Hopkins University and Johns Hopkins Health System; Shymaine Davis, president of the Board of Youth Educational Services for the Langston Hughes Community Business and Resource Center; Detra Miller, regional manager with M&T Bank; Park Ranger Cierra Maszkiewicz; Assistant Park Manager Chaney Dale; and Paula Tilghman, president of Absolute Supply & Services, LLC. (Photo courtesy of Live Casino & Hotel Maryland)
