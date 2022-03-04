Live Casino & Hotel hosts Black History Heroes Awards

In celebration of Black History Month, The Cordish Companies, Live Casino & Hotel Maryland and the Maryland Washington Minority Companies Association came together Feb. 24 to celebrate the ninth annual Black History Month Celebration on Thursday.

The ceremony, held at The Hall at Live, celebrated and saluted all the honorees from the past seven years, with a special recognition for the 2021 honorees who were not able to be recognized in person due to pandemic restrictions.

The honorees of the Black History Heroes Awards are chosen for the positive contributions made to their communities and fellow citizens.

The event featured a keynote speech from Wes Moore, Democratic candidate for governor of Maryland as well as a combat veteran, best-selling author, small business owner, Rhodes Scholar and CEO for the Robin Hood Foundation.

The 2021/2022 honorees included Amal Awad, Anne Arundel County Chief of Police; Calvin Ball, Howard County executive; Del. Darryl Barnes, D-Prince George’s and chair of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland; Edward Evans, director of diversity, equity and inclusion for Cordish Gaming Group; Frank Kelly, manager of diverse business empowerment with the Exelon Corp.; Detra Miller, assistant vice president, business banking, with M&T Bank; the late George Mitchell, founder of the Langston Hughes Community Business and Resource Center; Maryland Del. Michael Rogers, D-Anne Arundel; Paula Tilghman, president of Absolute Supply & Services LLC; and Alicia Wilson, vice president for economic development at Johns Hopkins University and Johns Hopkins Health System; and The Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park and Visitor Center.