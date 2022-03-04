Annapolis-based New Energy Equity LLC is acquiring Impact Power Solutions, the company announced Friday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. On March 2, Allete Inc. announced it is acquiring New Energy Equity, which includes IPS Solar for $165.5 million. IPS Solar will retain its branding and corporate headquarters in Roseville, Minnesota.

IPS Solar is one of the country’s longest standing solar companies, having been founded by Ralph Jacobson in 1991. New Energy Equity and Allete expect the purchase to close in mid-April upon satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including compliance with Hart-Scott-Rodino antitrust clearing requirements.