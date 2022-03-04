Providers, Md. lawmakers push for expanded child care access

Legislators in the House Ways and Means Committee were presented with four bills related to making child care more accessible to Maryland families on Friday afternoon, with several child care providers and advocates speaking in support of the bills.

The four pieces of legislation are part of a package of child care legislation that legislators first announced in February. Two of the bills, HB933 and HB995, aim to make improvements to the state’s existing Child Care Scholarship Program, which provides lower-income families with subsidies to help them afford child care.

Del. Jared Solomon, D-Montgomery, is the sponsor for HB995, which aims to make a number of policy changes to the program. Most notably, it would offer presumptive eligibility to scholarship applicants, allowing anyone who already receives government assistance to be automatically enrolled in the program while the Department of Education verifies their application.

Child care providers, who said they had seen many parents have their applications needlessly rejected and struggle to secure child care because of it, strongly supported the measure.

“The application process is arduous and confusing at best. Parents have had services denied for a single piece of missing information. The bilingual community, both providers and parents alike, struggle due to the huge language barrier,” said Rebecca Hancock, the vice president of public policy for the Maryland State Family Child Care Association. “We believe HB995 will enable more parents to take advantage of the scholarship program.”

The bill also removes a provision that allows the state to require the parent to pursue child support in order to be eligible for the scholarship program, a measure that lobbyists said was outdated and is being phased out across the country. It also requires the Department of Education to pay providers within 10 days of them submitting invoices.

Lawmakers hope that ensuring providers are paid promptly will help them stay open and feel comfortable accepting children whose parents are paying for their care using scholarships into their centers.

The other bill altering the scholarship program is HB933. The bill is being sponsored by Pamela Queen, D-Montgomery, and would change the program’s criteria so that children whose families make less than 85% of the state’s median income are eligible for scholarships.

Two other bills aim to support child care centers and providers directly. One, HB993, would establish a no-interest loan program that would help child care centers with capital projects, such as renovations to their facilities. The loan fund would be allocated $15 million in fiscal year 2023, with that amount decreasing to $10 million in 2024 and $5 million in 2025. Priority for these loans would be given to child care centers in rural or high-poverty areas, centers serving children with special needs and children under the age of 2, and centers in areas lacking in sufficient child care.

Child care providers and advocates lauded the bill, which is being sponsored by Solomon and Del. Ebersole, D-Baltimore and Howard, noting that a lack of adequate facilities is a common reason child care centers shut down.

Laura Weeldreyer, the executive director of the Maryland Family Network, said, “facilities are a huge obstacle to operating child care. Licensure, as you probably know, has very exacting requirements for the health and safety of our young children and those requirements make finding a building extremely challenging, especially for an industry that is operated on the thinnest of margins and then was devastated by the pandemic … this is a much-needed step in acknowledging the challenges of locating, purchasing or leasing, and renovating a facility for child care.”

The final child care bill presented to the committee, HB1100, aims to help with the staffing crisis child care centers are facing by providing $1,000 retention bonuses to certain employees and $500 bonuses to new hires. The bill is sponsored by Queen and Solomon.

Finding affordable child care has long been a struggle in Maryland, with the pandemic making the issue even more stark as many children stopped going to school in person. Affordable child care is defined as costing no more than 7% of a household’s income, according to the United States Department of Health and Human Services. However, according to Del. Mike McKay, who presented SB933 to the committee, many Maryland families put upwards of 10% of their income towards child care.

Legislators and the bills’ advocates describe the issue as one that is not only effecting Maryland’s working families, but also the economy as a whole, with parents — especially mothers — nationwide continuing to stay home with their children rather than return to work due to the lack of affordable child care.

“Our economy doesn’t work without child care,” Solomon said. “As any parent here will attest to, if you don’t have a safe place for your child during the day, you can’t work. And so it’s really critical that we have not only a robust child care sector, but we’ve got really high quality child care and that families can afford and be able to take advantage of that.”