SolaREIT, a Rockville-based solar real estate investment fund, closed on a $100 million securitization of solar leases with Nuveen, the company announced Friday.

The expansion will significantly increase access to low-cost capital in the commercial and mid-sized solar development sector, including community solar. SolaREIT’s land financing options, including the “Pre-Paid Solar Land Lease”, allow landowners to receive solar lease payments immediately—expanding financial flexibility and access to capital for both solar developers and landowners.

According to the IEA, net-zero emissions by 2050, the target set in the Paris Agreement requires solar and other clean energy transition-related investments to reach $4 trillion annually by 2030. Solar is a land-intensive technology; the National Renewable Energy Laboratory estimates that solar panels will cover 3 million acres by 2030.

SolaREIT offers opportunities for landowners to monetize their land holdings at better terms than traditional financing. Landowners typically use that capital for expanding their business or purchasing additional farmland. Increased financial flexibility for solar landowners and developers reduces costs, increases investment, and expands the number of landowners open to hosting solar projects.