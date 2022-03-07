Erinn Maguire | Lawrence Law

Seasoned commercial and business litigator Erinn Maguire has joined Lawrence Law LLC as a partner.

Maguire joins from Miles & Stockbridge, where she was a principal in the Commercial and Business Litigation Group. A veteran litigator with extensive experience in all stages of dispute resolution, Maguire’s clients include financial service firms, commercial businesses, commercial property managers, and technology companies.

At Lawrence Law, Maguire will represent clients in corporate and commercial litigation, with focuses on securities litigation, white-collar defense, and intellectual property disputes.

Maguire becomes the fifth partner at Lawrence Law and the fourth to join the team since 2019, as the firm continues to grow its capabilities and client base rapidly. Partner Kate Lawrence founded Lawrence Law as a construction law practice in 2013. The firm has since expanded into business and corporate litigation, securities litigation and enforcement defense, labor and employment law, intellectual property litigation, and more.

Maguire graduated cum laude in 2009 from the University of Baltimore School of Law, where she was a member of The University of Baltimore Law Review. Before entering private practice, she served as law clerk to the Hon. Arrie W. Davis in the Maryland Court of Special Appeals.