FULL-TIME ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY

Fast-paced Towson law firm seeks a full-time associate attorney to join our growing firm. Active MD bar required. The ideal candidate will have at least 1-3 years civil litigation and trial experience involving commercial and collection matters, landlord/tenant, and contract matters; however, any applicant exhibiting a high degree of interest in the litigation process will be considered. This candidate will need to be able to draft motions and other legal memoranda, prepare discovery, draft pleadings, assist in trial preparation and attend in-court appearances. A highly motivated self-starter with strong problem-solving skills and the ability to handle all aspects of litigation, from inception to settlement or trial, and ready to “hit the ground running” is preferred. Benefits include medical, dental, vision and 401K. Immediate opening available to the ideal candidate.

Applicant needs to provide a resume, writing sample and salary expectations to lballard@piellawfirm.com



