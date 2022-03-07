Jeff Rosen,, Samantha Haines, Susie Warsal and Matthew Stangroom | Rosen Sapperstein

Rosen, Sapperstein & Friedlander LLC announced several senior leadership transitions. Former co-managing partner Jeff Rosen will now serve as RS&F’s managing partner. As managing partner, he will oversee firm strategy, team development, and client engagement. With the firm since 2009, Jeff Rosen is a seasoned, highly respected and accomplished CPA with over 20 years of experience in accounting and finance.

RS&F’s founding partners Howard Rosen, Louis Sapperstein and Richard Friedlander have become partners’ emeritus. Former health care division director Nancy Smit was also named a partner emeritus. In the partner emeritus role, each esteemed professional will continue working with firm clients and team members.

In addition to Jeff Rosen’s appointment, numerous RS&F leaders have been promoted to partner and director roles. Sarah Clarke will now serve as a partner overseeing the RS&F’s health care consulting division. Samantha Haines and Susie Warsal have been promoted to directors of the Tax Department and Matthew Stangroom has been promoted to director of the Assurance Department.

Clarke has more than 20 years of healthcare administration experience, working at the executive level with hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers. As partner, she will help a broad range of public health departments, community-based clinics, FQHCs, independent medical practices, and health system affiliated practices reorganize, strengthen, and streamline their business infrastructures and operational practices.

Haines has more than 11 years of tax compliance and consulting experience in public accounting. Her experience encompasses a variety of industries including rental real estate, construction, land development, manufacturing, and retail, with a specialization in real estate. She also works with family offices of high-net-worth individuals. In her role, she is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the group, as well as providing tax planning ideas and advising clients on technical issues, questions, and special projects.

Warsal has over 14 years of public accounting experience including 10 years with a nationally recognized firm. She uses her expertise to provide tax compliance and tax consulting services to clients across different industries. Her depth of industry experience includes family offices, real estate, private equity, manufacturing, and other closely held businesses in the service sector. She also works with high-net-worth individuals to provide tax planning ideas, resolve tax compliance issues, and advise on other tax related matters. In her role as co-head of the tax department she oversees all aspects of the tax department including talent acquisition, processes and procedures enhancements, production oversight, client service opportunities, and professional development of team members.

Stangroom has over 15 years of public accounting experience, including audits of clients within a variety of industries. Stangroom’s industry expertise ranges from commercial and residential real estate to mortgage banking to nonprofit to manufacturing & distribution. In his role, he manages client relations, engagement teams, professional development, technical audit and accounting issue resolution, and more. He also evaluates and develops strategies for improvement of the firm’s policies, procedures and operational controls.