Jeremy Rosendale | WTCI

Jeremy Rosendale has joined the World Trade Center Institute (WTCI) as its first vice president of membership & business development.

Founded more than 33 years ago as a nonprofit organization, the WTCI is the preeminent network for leaders who are dedicated to international business growth while balancing social good.

WTCI strives to drive the growth of Maryland’s flourishing global business community. WTCI has connected and empowered globally-minded leaders to collaborate, innovate, drive international business growth, and enhance society through professional development programs, speaker series, fellowships, events, and conferences.

Today, more than 2,500 Maryland firms benefit from WTCI’s global connections, events, programs, and services. Their members range from local startups to many of the region’s top corporations, universities, and government agencies.